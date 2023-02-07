A coat reportedly valued at $1,500 was stolen at a downtown Evanston restaurant. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1500 Sherman
A 27-year-old man told police that a coat of his that was valued at $1,500 was taken from Reza’s Restaurant, in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, between 11:15 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

700 Seward
A blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra was taken from the 700 block of Seward Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

600 Chicago
Toiletries were stolen from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

100 Asbury
Hygiene products were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 11 p.m. on Jan. 31.

BURGLARY
800 Seward
A burglary suspect forced entry to a 2022 Kia in the 800 block of Seward Street by breaking a window between 6 p.m. Monday and 4:25 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was reported taken.

1800 Leland
An opener was used to gain entry to a garage in the 1800 block of Leland Avenue between 9:08 p.m. Friday and 9:33 a.m. Saturday.

1200 Howard
Someone forced their way into a garage in the 1200 block of Howard Street between 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:22 a.m. Monday and stole some tools.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS
900 Dodge
Darren A. Lunford, 39, address unknown, was arrested at 900 Dodge Ave. at 7:45 p.m. Monday and charged with criminal trespass to property.

GRAFFITI
Sherman at Dempster
Graffiti was discovered on the railroad embankment at Sherman Avenue and Dempster Street at 10:11 a.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC
911 Sheridan
James H. Peoples, 51, of 7208 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 911 Sheridan Road at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

