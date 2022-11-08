Two cars were taken from the garage of an auto body shop on Howard Street. This among the stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1700 Howard

Thieves pried open garage doors to gain entry to an auto body shop in the 1700 block of Howard Street, where they stole a 2019 Mercedes C300 and a 2015 Chrysler 300 around 4 a.m. Thursday. Security cameras revealed four suspects, arriving in a Honda CRV, who took the two vehicles and then abandoned them in the 3300 block of Maple Avenue when the Chrysler ran out of gas.

2200 Dewey

A gray 2014 Nissan Maxima was stolen from the 2200 block of Dewey Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

2200 Sherman

A Trek bicycle secured to a bike rack was stolen in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue around 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

1600 Sherman

Household items were taken from a retail store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday.

ARSON

1400 Chicago

A fire that began in a garbage can in a rest room in the Music Institute of Chicago, located in the 1400 block of Chicago Avenue, was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

100 Florence

The windshield of a 2008 Lexus was damaged in the 100 block of Florence Avenue between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

GRAFFITI

700 Sherman

Graffiti was discovered on telephone boxes in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue between 9:41 a.m. and 10:18 a.m. Monday.

SHOTS HEARD

1800 Lemar

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the reports, but found nothing. They noted that nearby construction noise might have been the cause of the sound.

TRAFFIC

500 Ridge

Theodore Whitmore, 46, of 4951 S. Hoyne Ave., was arrested at 500 Ridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

