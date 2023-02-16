Minor damage was reported at two fraternity headquarters adjacent to the Northwestern University campus. These among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1800 Sheridan
A rock was used to break a window at the headquarters building of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road. The incident occurred between 5 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
1700 Hinman
A window was shattered at the headquarters building of the Sigma Chi fraternity in the 1700 block of Hinman Avenue. The incident occurred between 6 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
700 Monroe
Door glass was broken at a residence in the 700 block of Monroe Street around 10 p.m. on Feb. 9.
1700 Leland
The mirrors and a tail light of a 2011 Chevrolet were damaged in the 1700 block of Leland Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
100 Clyde
Screws were removed from the door handle at a residence in the 100 block of Clyde Avenue between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
800 Hinman
A handicap placard was taken from a 1999 Isuzu in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between 2:08 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
GRAFFITI
1800 Main
Graffiti was discovered on the wall of the tennis courts at the park adjacent to the Robert Crown Center in the 1800 block of Main Street at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday.
900 Noyes
Graffiti was discovered on a government building in the 900 block of Noyes Street at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday..
OTHER
2001 Emerson
Emil M. Evans, 29, of 2001 Emerson St., was arrested at that address at 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9 and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
THEFT
600 Brummel
A gray 2019 Kia Forte was stolen from the 600 block of Brummel Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
300 Custer
A gray 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 7:45 a.m. Monday and 8:06 a.m. Tuesday.
1800 Grey
A red 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from the 1800 block of Grey Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
600 Chicago
Laundry detergent was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday.
100 Asbury
Laundry detergent was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at 9:27 p.m. Sunday.
1900 Dempster
Alcoholic products were taken from the Valli Produce grocery store in the 1900 block of Dempster Street at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
South Boulevard at Callan
Jaylen D. Winfield, 22, of 609 Oakton St., was arrested at South Boulevard and Callan Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
Related document: