Minor damage was reported at two fraternity headquarters adjacent to the Northwestern University campus. These among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1800 Sheridan

A rock was used to break a window at the headquarters building of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road. The incident occurred between 5 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

1700 Hinman

A window was shattered at the headquarters building of the Sigma Chi fraternity in the 1700 block of Hinman Avenue. The incident occurred between 6 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

700 Monroe

Door glass was broken at a residence in the 700 block of Monroe Street around 10 p.m. on Feb. 9.

1700 Leland

The mirrors and a tail light of a 2011 Chevrolet were damaged in the 1700 block of Leland Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

100 Clyde

Screws were removed from the door handle at a residence in the 100 block of Clyde Avenue between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

BURGLARY

800 Hinman

A handicap placard was taken from a 1999 Isuzu in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between 2:08 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

GRAFFITI

1800 Main

Graffiti was discovered on the wall of the tennis courts at the park adjacent to the Robert Crown Center in the 1800 block of Main Street at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday.

900 Noyes

Graffiti was discovered on a government building in the 900 block of Noyes Street at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday..

OTHER

2001 Emerson

Emil M. Evans, 29, of 2001 Emerson St., was arrested at that address at 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9 and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

THEFT

600 Brummel

A gray 2019 Kia Forte was stolen from the 600 block of Brummel Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

300 Custer

A gray 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 7:45 a.m. Monday and 8:06 a.m. Tuesday.

1800 Grey

A red 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from the 1800 block of Grey Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

600 Chicago

Laundry detergent was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday.

100 Asbury

Laundry detergent was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at 9:27 p.m. Sunday.

1900 Dempster

Alcoholic products were taken from the Valli Produce grocery store in the 1900 block of Dempster Street at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

South Boulevard at Callan

Jaylen D. Winfield, 22, of 609 Oakton St., was arrested at South Boulevard and Callan Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document: