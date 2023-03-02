Although Kias and Hyundais have become favorite targets for car thieves, sometimes all they manage to do is to damage the vehicles. Three such incidents were among the stories in Thursday’s crime bulletin from the Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Ashland

A 2018 Kia was entered in the 1000 block of Ashland Avenue by breaking a window and the steering column was damaged, but the vehicle was not taken. This incident occurred between 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

1400 Emerson

A 2014 Kia’s window was broken in the 1400 block of Emerson Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, but the vehicle was not taken.

900 Chicago

A window was cracked on a 2020 Hyundai in the 900 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, but there was no evidence that it had been entered.

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Jonathan Perez, 27, of 1929 Brown Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

OTHER

1802 Lake

Dallas Durman Reid, 18, of 2323 Dempster St., was arrested at 1802 Lake St. at 7:37 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

ROBBERY

1300 Sherman

A victim told police she boarded a Chicago Transit Authority train at Linden Street in Wilmette and was attacked by a subject near Evanston’s Dempster Street station, who tried unsuccessfully to take her bag by force.

THEFT

800 Grey

A catalytic converter was removed from a Toyota in the 800 block of Grey Avenue between 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Elmwood

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue between 8 p.m. Monday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

1600 Foster

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2004 Chevrolet in the 1600 block of Foster Street around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

1300 Pitner

Personal items were reported taken from a residence in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue around 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 23.

900 Brown

A package was taken from a residence in the 900 block of Brown Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

1800 Maple

Lucretia M. Smith, 59, of 1229 W. Farwell Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1800 Maple Ave. at 3:18 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

