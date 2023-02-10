Personal items were taken from two unlocked cars in south Evanston. These among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1000 Michigan

An unlocked vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue was burglarized at about 1 a.m. Friday. Personal items were reported taken.

Judson at Kedzie

An unlocked 2010 Toyota was entered at about 1:30 a.m. Friday near Judson Avenue and Kedzie Street. Some personal items were reported taken.

BATTERY

444 Custer

Aaron K. Dudley, 38, of 5949 S. Loomis St., Chicago, was arrested at 444 Custer Ave. at 11:50 a.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

2001 Dodge

Diana Moreno, 19, of 2001 Dodge Ave., was arrested at that address at 10:56 p.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

734 Monroe

Opra Vaughn, 21, of 7539 N. Bell Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 734 Monroe St. at 8:02 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal damage to property.

SHOTS HEARD

1900 Simpson

Gunshots were reported in the 1900 block of Simpson Street at 4:23 a.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

911 Sheridan

James H. Peoples, 51, of 7208 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 911 Sheridan Road at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: