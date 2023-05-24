Evanston’s Economic Development Committee is scheduled Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to increase the city’s minimum wage by nearly 22%.

The proposal, from Ald. Devon Reid (8th) would create a two-tier minimum wage scale, with large employers having to raise base pay from the current $13.35 per hour to $16.25 by July next year.

Reid would give smaller employers — those with four to 50 employees — a bit of a break. They’d only have to increase wages from $13.35 to $15.50.

Evanston currently follows the Cook County minimum wage ordinance, which increases the minimum pay rate annually by 2.5% or the increase in the consumer price index, whichever is less.

Reid’s proposal would adopt the two-tier pay scheme from Chicago’s minimum wage ordinance — but set different break points for the split between large and small employers.

Chicago currently requires businesses with 21 or more employees to pay $15.40 an hour and firms with four to 20 employees to pay $14.50 an hour.

The Chicago ordinance uses the same formula as Cook County for its annual increase provision.

Reid’s proposal would also follow Chicago’s rule that requires employers to make up the difference between the lower tipped-worker wage and the minimum wage if a tipped worker’s tips fall short.

The packet for the EDC meeting does not indicate whether any other suburban communities have adopted or are considering a minimum wage higher than what’s provided by the county ordinance.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. at Fonda Cantina, 1735 Benson Ave.