Evanston’s Economic Development Committee is scheduled Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to increase the city’s minimum wage by nearly 22%.
The proposal, from Ald. Devon Reid (8th) would create a two-tier minimum wage scale, with large employers having to raise base pay from the current $13.35 per hour to $16.25 by July next year.
Reid would give smaller employers — those with four to 50 employees — a bit of a break. They’d only have to increase wages from $13.35 to $15.50.
Evanston currently follows the Cook County minimum wage ordinance, which increases the minimum pay rate annually by 2.5% or the increase in the consumer price index, whichever is less.
Reid’s proposal would adopt the two-tier pay scheme from Chicago’s minimum wage ordinance — but set different break points for the split between large and small employers.
Chicago currently requires businesses with 21 or more employees to pay $15.40 an hour and firms with four to 20 employees to pay $14.50 an hour.
The Chicago ordinance uses the same formula as Cook County for its annual increase provision.
Reid’s proposal would also follow Chicago’s rule that requires employers to make up the difference between the lower tipped-worker wage and the minimum wage if a tipped worker’s tips fall short.
The packet for the EDC meeting does not indicate whether any other suburban communities have adopted or are considering a minimum wage higher than what’s provided by the county ordinance.
The committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. at Fonda Cantina, 1735 Benson Ave.
I can’t take him any longer. He will bankrupt this town.
Why not make it $100 an hour, Devon?
Questions for the author:
Since Evanston began increasing the minimum wage (2017) –
Are there more businesses operating in Evanston than there were in 2016, or fewer?
Are there more non-public employees working in Evanston than there were in 2016, or fewer?
Economically illiterate.
Gary, every day brings “ fresh hell” from Devon Reid. I can’t distinguish between parody and his great ideas.
Maybe Devon could get a job at this new rate? Lots of folks are hiring. Then he can pay back Connections for the Homeless for his back-rent subsidies.
I really don’t think Devon Reid will be happy until he drives all the large employers out of town. Then he will wonder why tax revenues are down.
Somebody hand over a small business to Mr. Reid and watch him run it for 6 months or insolvency before he pushes businesses related ordinances. How about starting with seeing if he is paying his own bills before burdening struggling businesses with more expenses? This fallacy that all businesses are “rich” needs to stop immediately.
Excellent proposal!
Another awful Devon Reid proposal. Evanston is suffocating and needs life support. Wake up City Council/ Mayor Biss…
Continuing to get this nonsense from Ried isn’t the slightest but surprising. In fact I commented just the other day that I was surprised we hadn’t seen this already. What’s the most concerning though is the rest of the elected officials far too often going along with these business killing schemes.
Leave a comment