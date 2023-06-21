Three bicycles have been reported stolen recently in Evanston, including two on bike racks and one in an unlocked garage. These among stories in Wednesday’s thrice-weekly crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
2400 Main
An unsecured bicycle was taken from a bike rack in the 2400 block of Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

1800 Central
A bicycle secured to a bike rack was taken from the 1800 block of Central Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

602 Lake
Donell P. Baker, 61, of 3838 N. Broadway Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 602 Lake St. at 4:55 p.m. Monday and charged with theft. He is due in court on August 30 at 9 a.m.

BURGLARY
2000 Pratt
An unlocked door provided entry for the burglary of a bicycle in a garage in the 2000 block of Pratt Court at 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

BATTERY
2227 Foster
Taisha Alvira, 22,, of 2227 Foster St., was arrested at that address at 11:17 a.m. on June 15 and charged with battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
734 Hinman
David Eden Crane, 48, of 710 Hinman Ave., was arrested at 734 Hinman Ave. at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property. He is due in court on July 25 at 10:30 a.m.

OTHER
3301 Howard
Christopher Lee Custodio, 33, of 7707 Lowell Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 3301 Howard St. at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday and charged with public indecency.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

