A plan to remodel the old Masonic Temple building on Maple Avenue to house 30 apartments will go before Evanston’s Preservation Commission Tuesday.

Developer RC Lodge LLC would add new windows and skylights, a wheelchair lift and a new storage area at the rear for trash, but would otherwise maintain the exterior appearance of the building at 1453 Maple Ave. A rendering showing modifications to the building’s exterior.

Myefski Architects has developed the plans for the adaptive reuse of building that now has three stories plus a basement.

The plans would add a mezzanine level to the high-ceilinged first floor.

Most of the apartments would be duplex units spanning two floors.

The developer is seeking zoning variations for the number of units, the rear yard setback and to provide just 10 leased off-street parking spaces.

The building, constructed in 1928 and designed by the firm of Holabird and Roche in the classical revival style, is a local landmark. It has been vacant for a number of years. An image of the Masonic Temple shortly after it was completed, showing Victorian homes to the left on Maple, where an eight-story 1970s-vintage apartment building now stands, and more homes in the distance on Lake Street, where the police and fire headquarters building was constructed in 1949.

In a report to the commission, City Planner Cade Sterling says, “Adaptive use to residential is one of the most common adaptations for historic institutional resources” and that “it is not uncommon for adaptive use projects to request relief in order to facilitate a new use within an existing building envelope.”

The Preservation Commission will make a recommendation on the appropriateness of the proposed changes to the Land Use Commission.