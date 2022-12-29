A 44-unit affordable housing development is being proposed for the block of Church Street just east of Dodge Avenue in Evanston.

The project also involves construction of a new home for Mt. Pisgah Ministry on the corner of Church and Darrow. Mt. Pisgah’s existing building at the middle of the block would be demolished for construction of the new apartment building.

Richard Koenig, executive director of the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation, which is proposing the apartment project, says it will also include 3,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and about 46 spaces in a two-level underground parking garage.

In an interview with Evanston Now, Koenig said the roughly $22 million apartment project will be funded primarily with low income housing tax credits and that all of the units will be made available to households earning 60% or less of area median income.

The apartments, Koenig said, will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

HODC is also seeking $4 million in financial assistance from the City of Evanston for the development.

A community meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the church at 1815 Church St.

Koenig says he anticipates the project will be reviewed at meetings of city’s Housing and Community Development Committee and Land Use Commission later in January and could reach the City Council for approval as soon as February. A 2019 view of the vacant gas station site at 1805 Church St. (Google Maps)

Efforts to redevelop the partially vacant site at Church and Darrow have been underway for decades.

In 2019 the city was able to acquire the vacant former gas station property on the corner after environmental cleanup was completed on the site.

After both HODC and the church separately applied to redevelop the site in 2020, they decided to collaborate and presented preliminary plans for developing the site at a 5th Ward meeting a year ago.

Although previous plans for developing the site have run into community opposition, going as far back as 2006 — when the City Council rejected an earlier affordable housing proposal for the site, Koenig says most comments he’s heard about the latest proposal so far have been very supportive.