Participatory budgeting (PB).

Depending on your perspective, this new-to-Evanston way to divvy up public money is either: (1) a very creative way to get citizens directly involved in allocating funds for city projects, or (2) a waste of time and money, where only a handful of people (including non-residents and kids as young as high school freshmen) will end up deciding how to spend $3 million in tax dollars.

And if an admittedly unscientific sample of Evanstonians at Tuesday night’s 4th Ward meeting is typical, perspective #2 (negative) prevails.

“I implore you to stop this,” one 4th Ward resident told Ald. Jonathan Niuewsma (4th).

But it’s too late to do that now.

City Council has already committed $3 million in federal COVID relief funding for “PB,” an idea that Nieuwsma called “kind of an experiment.”

That experiment will see a direct public vote, on a series of potential projects, utilizing those $3 million.

A citizens’ group spent months coming up with a list of ideas via a variety of public input sessions. Participatory budgeting idea-generating session in late 2022.

Nieuwsma said some 1,300 suggestions were submitted, which have now been winnowed down to 20, ranging from $50,000 for “Mental Health First Aid” (training for first responders, teachers, and others who may encounter people dealing with emotional crises), all the way up to $2.5 million for a “Mobile Dental Van.” Other ideas include everything from bike vouchers to public housing subsidies. (To see the full list, price tags, and descriptions, go to pbevanston.org).

The 20 finalist projects were revealed at the 4th Ward meeting. Those 20 add up to $11.2 million, but there’s only $3 million on the PB pot, so some things won’t make the cut.

Voters can choose up to seven (online or at an in-person voting location), and, according to the PB website, “the proposal with the most votes will be funded, followed by the proposal with the second most votes and so on until the entire $3 million funding is spent.”

While the $3 million total is less than one percent of Evanston’s overall budget, the well-intentioned plan is controversial.

First of all, there’s the voting process itself.

There will be an election, but it’s not the normal kind. Even if you’re registered for a regular presidential or city council election, that doesn’t matter.

To vote online in PB, you still have to register online at pbevanston.org. Voting begins Sept. 1 and lasts all month. There will also be several September in-person voting sites, where online registration is not needed.

“One of the main goals,” Nieuwsma explained, “is to bring people into the process who have not been in it before.”

But in trying to do that, PB is allowing not just Evanston residents to vote, but also Evanston “stakeholders,” those who work here, go to school here, or even have children in school here can cast a ballot.

Those children, Evanston residents or not, can vote at age 14, with parental permission.

4th Ward resident Joe Rocheleau said he is “kind of worried” about letting non-resident 9th graders have a say in how Evanston projects are funded.

Another issue … even though voters can choose up to seven projects, the money could all be gone after only two or three, depending on how the vote turns out.

Plus, some of the ideas, as noble as the projects may be, have a bit of “pie in the sky” financial reality. Maybe even more like “bakery in the sky.”

For example, if the city spends $2.5 million on the dental van, what happens in year two, three, and so on? It’s presumably either an ongoing additional expense, or you sell the van and lay off the dentists.

A van like that may be incredibly useful, but there are long-term implications for using what is only a one-time infusion of federal COVID dollars.

“It’s not part of our normal budget,” Nieuwsma explained.

“It’s like a bonus from the federal government.” If Evanston wants to continue PB beyond one year, the money has to come from somewhere, which could lead to political struggle.

“This $3 million,” Nieuwsma noted, “could have easily been spent on lead pipe replacement,” for example.

And then, there’s one more issue … “how much we’re spending,” on PB, Nieuwsma noted, “to decide how much we’re spending.”

PB has three paid city staffers.

Still, participatory budgeting has caught on in a number of communities across the country, including New York City, and right next door in Chicago, where Rogers Park was the first in our area to try it. Rogers Park PB began in 2009, and is still going on, with projects to show for it.

And despite some 4th Ward doubts, those behind PB are passionate.

At one of last year’s idea-generating sessions, Jean Cunningham, also a 4th Warder, said she “got involved because I want to make Evanston a better place.”

How many others, though, will get involved in a new electoral system in a non-election time frame where not a huge amount of money is at stake.

When Rogers Park ward began PB, turnout was an abysmal 1 percent.

An Evanston PB staff member said turnout is usually 1-10% nationwide. He is hoping that Evanston participatory budgeting, out of towners, 14-year-olds, and all, will be on the high end.

For comparison, voter turnout this past April for the board election in School District 65 (Evanston and part of Skokie) was 19%, and no one is particularly proud of that.