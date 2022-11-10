Five more catalytic converters, those high-priced emission control devices usually located on the underside of automobiles, have been reported stolen in Evanston. These were among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1600 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2011 Hyundai in the 1600 block of Washington Street between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

1700 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2000 Toyota in the 1700 block of Washington Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

1500 Cleveland

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Kia and a 2004 Jeep in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

800 Greenleaf

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2012 Kia in the 800 block of Greenleaf Street between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

800 Church

A secured silver and brown Schwinn bicycle was stolen from the 800 block of Church Street between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

2100 Ridge

Flatware was taken from a residence in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue between 8 a.m. Monday and 4:26 p.m. Tuesday.

1900 Jackson

A package was taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

100 Callan

Signs were removed from a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

300 Howard

Electronics were taken from a business establishment in the 300 block of Howard Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.

600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

2485 Howard

Jesse J. Williams, 46, of Forest Park, Ill., was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 6:17 p.m. Monday and charged with retail theft.

BATTERY

1833 Hartrey

Kelli C. Rogers, 36, of 1833 Hartrey Ave., was arrested at that address at 9:29 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1700 Emerson

A wallet and its contents were taken from an unlocked 2019 Ford in the 1700 block of Emerson Street at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

555 Howard

Dameon J. Thompson, 42, address unknown, was arrested at 555 Howard St. at 6:19 p.m. Saturday and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2100 Greenwood

Someone damaged the exterior light of a residence in the 2100 block of Greenwood Street between midnight on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

SHOTS HEARD

Dempster at Pitner

Gunshots were reported at Dempster Street and Pitner Avenue at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

