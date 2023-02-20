Three Kias, two Toyotas, and a Mazda were among car thefts reported in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1000 Dewey

A brown 2014 Kia Optima was taken from the 1000 block of Dewey Avenue after the subject entered the vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. Monday by breaking a window and then peeling the steering column to start the engine.

600 Mulford

A blue 2015 Kia Optima was taken from the 600 block of Mulford Street between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 2:48 p.m. Saturday.

200 Callan

A Kia was stolen from the 200 block of Callan Avenue after the subject entered by breaking a window and then peeling the steering column at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

800 Church

A red Toyota Venza was stolen while left running in the 800 block of Church Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

2400 Howard

An attempt was made to steal a 2009 Toyota from a parking lot in the 2400 block of Howard Street after the subject entered the vehicle by breaking a window at about 4:45 a.m. Monday.

500 Sheridan

A gray 2016 Mazda 3 was taken from the 500 block of Sheridan Road while left running at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

1800 Maple

A cell phone was taken from a victim at the Hilton Garden Inn shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

300 Ridge

A customer fled a parking lot in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue without paying at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at about 10 a.m. Friday.

100 Asbury

Hygiene products were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

ASSAULT

1600 Dodge

Maulana Craine, 35, of 1423 Grey Ave., was arrested at 1600 Dodge Ave. at 1:28 p.m. Friday and charged with aggravated assault.

BATTERY

116 Clyde

Christopher C. Brown, 19, of 118 Clyde Ave., was arrested at that location at 8:02 a.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery.

2227 Foster

Zahara Ahmed, 20, of 5115 N. Western Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2227 Foster St. at 9:03 p.m. Sunday and charged with battery.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document: