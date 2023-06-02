Windows were damaged on six automobiles in the 1700 block of Howard Street and the 100 block of Dodge Avenue. These among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1700 Howard

Windshields were damaged on a 2011 Toyota and a 2013 Kia in the 1700 block of Howard Street at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

100 Dodge

Rear windows were damaged on a 2004 Subaru, a 2008 Toyota, a 2007 Kia, and a 2012 GMC vehicle in the 100 block of Dodge Avenue at about 5:12 p.m. Wednesday.

1800 Howard

Two planters were damaged at a church in the 1800 block of Howard Street between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Edith A. Assignon, 28, of 6422 N. Hoyne Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 12:56 p.m. on May 24 and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

2100 Dewey

A number of video games were stolen from a home in the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue between 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

600 Mulford

An electric lawnmower and cable were taken from an unlocked garage in the 600 block of Mulford Street between noon on May 26 and 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAFFITI

800 Davis

Graffiti was discovered at the parking garage in the 800 block of Davis Street at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday.

OTHER

355 Ridge

Aaron Lisagor. 76, of 855 W. Aldine Ave., was arrested at 355 Ridge Ave. at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct. He is due in court on July 18 at 9 a.m.

2305 W. Warren

Tacorey Trevon Magitt, 19, of 7229 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2305 W. Warren Blvd., Chicago, at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday and charged with murder.

ROBBERY

1000 Central

A man told police he was the victim of a robbery on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Central Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT

1600 Orrington

Officials of the bookstore, Bookends & Beginnings, reported to police that someone had taken about $760 in cash from a filing cabinet in the store between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

1600 Asbury

A package containing clothing that had been delivered to a residence in the 1600 block of Asbury Avenue was reported taken between 10:35 a.m. and 11:51 a.m. Wednesday.

2100 Central

A 2023 Lexus with a Florida license plate was taken from the 2100 block of Central Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

1900 Grant

An unlocked 2022 Kia was taken from a driveway in the 1900 block of Grant Street between May 1 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

2200 Oakton

A paint sprayer was stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday from the Home Depot store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street .

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

600 Chicago

Liquid detergents were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 12:17 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:



