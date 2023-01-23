Seven vehicles were reported stolen in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police. Cmdr. Ryan Glew said there has been a noticeable rise, nationwide, in thefts of Hyundais and Kias, which accounted for three of the seven.

THEFT

500 Sheridan

A white 2021 Hyundai Tucson was taken from the 500 block of Sheridan Road between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

300 Custer

A white Kia Sportage was taken from the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

600 Brummel

Someone attempted to steal a 2017 Hyundai from the 600 block of Brummel Street around 9 p.m. Saturday by peeling the steering column.

2100 Forestview

A red 2017 Chevrolet Volt was taken from the 2100 block of Forestview Avenue between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6:28 a.m. Friday.

3000 Payne

A gray 2016 Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a driveway in the 3000 block of Payne Street between 11:25 p.m. Saturday and 9:08 a.m. Sunday.

800 Foster

A blue 2020 Toyota Corolla was taken from a parking lot in the 800 block of Foster Street between 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:14 p.m. Friday.

600 Case

A black 2015 Jeep Renegade was taken from the 600 block of Case Place around 12:17 p.m. Friday.

800 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle in the 800 block of Washington Street between 12:01 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Jan. 9.

900 Judson

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2007 Honda in the 800 block of Judson Avenue between 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. on Friday.

800 Forest

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2018 Hyundai in the 800 block of Forest Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday.

1700 Emerson

A license plate was removed from a 2009 Toyota in the 1700 block of Emerson Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

1600 Sherman

Clothing items were taken from the Gearhead Outfitters store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue at about 11:21 a.m. Saturday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from Binny’s Beverage Depot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue between Dec. 23 and Jan. 14.

BATTERY

821 Ridge

Ligaya M. Levi, 53, of 821 Ridge Ave., was arrested at that address at 8:51 p.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

1635 Ridge

Ryan Ward, 31, of 1635 Ridge Ave., was arrested at that address at 9:46 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

400 Dodge

A burglar broke the window of a 2014 Kia to enter it in the 400 block of Dodge Avenue between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

1800 Grey

Subjects attempted to gain entry to a residence in the 1800 block of Grey Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday by breaking a window.

600 Hull

Nothing was reported taken after someone broke the window of a 2020 Hyundai in a parking lot in the 600 block of Hull Terrace between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.

400 Custer

Someone broke a window and ransacked the interior of a 2017 Hyundai in a parking lot in the 400 block of Custer Avenue between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

200 Richmond

Someone removed boards from the windows of a building in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

1800 Darrow

The owner of a vehicle in the 1800 block of Darrow Avenue registered a complaint with police at 11:38 a.m. Saturday about a powdery substance he observed in the gas tank of his 2014 Nissan.

300 Howard

The front glass window of a business in the 300 block of Howard Street was reported damaged at 5:39 a.m. Friday.

700 Mulford

Someone broke a window of a 2021 Nissan in the 700 block of Mulford Street between 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

GRAFFITI

300 Dewey

Graffiti was discovered on a stop sign in the 300 block of Dewey Avenue at 10:34 a.m. Friday.

500 Church

Graffiti was found written in black marker at a church in the 500 block of Church Street at 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

SHOTS HEARD

1600 McDaniel

Gunshots were reported in the 1600 block of McDaniel Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

Simpson at Dewey

Leighton A. Causwell, 20, of 1943 McDaniel Ave., was arrested at Simpson Street and Dewey Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

