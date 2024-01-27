Artwork by Isabel Morales is going on the road.

Just about every road and street in Evanston, for that matter.

Isabel, a student a Chute Middle School, won the Second Annual “Recycling Wrap Art Design Contest,” an environmental-themed competition for middle schoolers, sponsored by the City and by School District 65.

Her creation, which features a large, colorful butterfly on top of the world, along with trees, flowers, and snow-capped mountains filling out the frame, is now on the side of a City recycling truck.

Isabel, her mom, school and city officials, and the truck’s driver, Patrick Nelson, got a look at the truck Friday afternoon in front of Chute.

“Recycling is important,” Isabel said.

She considered several designs before deciding on one with the theme of “animals and the earth.”

The butterfly “represents my culture,” she explained. Isabel’s father is from the Mexican state of Michoacan, where monarch butterflies migrate every year.

Isabel’s digital work received the most votes among 29 entries in citywide online balloting.

Mireya Dominguez, Isabel’s mom, said her daughter “has always been artistic. She has a natural ability for drawing.”

Isabel’s butterfly will remain on the side of the truck.

“It’s very emotional to see your child’s artwork displayed and going around town,” said Mom.

Last year’s winner, a dolphin-themed design by 8th grader Zeyner Bilgic, can still be seen on another recycling truck.

And just in case Isabel wants to look at her project without the truck going down her street, she was presented with a scale model miniature, artwork and all, made by Recycling Supervisor Kevin Johnson.