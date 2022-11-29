Thirteen cars were reported stolen, or attempted stolen, in Evanston in the last two weeks, including nine Hyundai vehicles. These stories among those in the daily crime bulletin issued Monday by Evanston police.

THEFT

300 Darrow

A silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata sustained a damaged steering column in an attempted theft in the 300 block of Darrow Avenue between 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. the following morning.

300 Keeney

The steering column was damaged in an attempted theft of a blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra between 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 7:08 a.m. the following morning in the 300 block of Keeney Street.

900 Hinman

Suspects damaged the steering column in the theft of a bronze 2012 Hyundai Elantra in the 900 block of Hinman Avenue between Nov. 14 and Nov. 22.

700 Michigan

Suspects forced entry to take a gray 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue between 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. the following afternoon.

500 Hinman

A maroon 2020 Hyundai Tucson was taken from the 500 block of Hinman Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

500 Greenwood

Suspects damaged the steering column in an attempt to steal a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra from the 500 block of Greenwood Street between 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 3:09 p.m. the following afternoon.

1400 Hinman

Suspects damaged the steering column in an attempt to steal a black 2018 Hyundai Elantra in the 1400 block of Hinman Avenue between 9 :30 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

1100 Fowler

Suspects forced entry to take a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra from the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

1400 Brown

Suspects used keys to steal a red 2019 Hyundai Elantra from the 1400 block of Brown Avenue around 5:23 a.m. Thursday.

2700 Crawford

Suspects used keys to steal a red 2008 Lexus ES350 from a driveway in the 2700 block of Crawford Avenue between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

2000 Wesley

Suspects used keys to take a white 2015 Ford Explorer from the 2000 block of Wesley Avenue between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

2200 Autobarn

Suspects used keys to take a white 2020 Nissan 370Z from an auto shop in the 2200 block of Autobarn Place between Nov. 2 and Nov. 18.

2300 Howard

Suspects used keys to take a red 2009 Toyota Camry from a parking lot in the 2300 block of Howard Street between 11 a.m. and 1:18 p.m. Friday.

2400 Main

A wallet left in a shopping cart at Sam’s Place, in the 2400 block of Main Street, was stolen around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

600 Oakton

A package was taken from a residence in the 600 block of Oakton Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

1000 Dodge

Coins were taken from a residence in the 1000 block of Dodge Avenue between 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

1100 Dodge

Tools were taken from a business in the 1100 block of Dodge Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 21.

1100 Florence

A package was taken from a residence in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

900 Gaffield

A silver Trek bicycle was stolen from the 900 block of Gaffield Place between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.

800 Hamlin

A silver Trek bicycle was taken from the yard of a residence in the 800 block of Hamlin Street between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

2300 Ridge

A package was taken from a residence in the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue around 9:53 a.m. Tuesday.

2485 Howard

Paul J. Comitz, 57, of 1850 Parkside, Park Ridge, was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

2201 Oakton

Marvin D. Gutierrez-Garundo, 21, of 37072 N. Route 59, Lake Villa, was arrested at 2201 Oakton St. at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday and charged with retail theft.

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Jesse J. Berger, 31, of 2533 Jackson Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 21 and charged with domestic battery.

1409 Greenleaf

Kluni R. Glenn, 33, of 1409 Greenleaf St., was arrested at that address at 4:17 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

800 Chicago

Someone forced their way into a business in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue at 3:45 a.m. Thursday and took food items.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2400 Main

Someone knocked down several items at the Food for Less grocery store in the 2400 block of Main Street between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

1800 Hovland

The front door of a residence in the 1800 block of Hovland Court was reported damaged at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday.

100 Custer

A window was damaged at a residence in the 100 block of Custer Avenue between Nov. 1 and 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.

600 Mulford

A window was broken at a residence in the 600 block of Mulford Street between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2:08 p.m. Friday.

300 Ridge

A vehicle was damaged in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI

800 Hinman

Griffiti was discovered written on a traffic control box in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue at 4:53 p.m. Friday.

OTHER

2530 Ridge

Jason King Braganza, 45, address unknown, was arrested at 2530 Ridge Ave. at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and charged with violation of an order of protection.

1717 Ridge

Filippo Mongiardini, 24, of 1717 Ridge Ave., was arrested at that address at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday and charged with animal cruelty.

ROBBERY

300 Sherman

A 34-year-old man was accosted by a robber with a handgun at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue. The gunman demanded cash, which the victim said he did not have, but the victim offered the suspect his cell phone, which the gunman took and fled.

SHOTS HEARD

800 Sheridan

Gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Sheridan Road at 10:52 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1500 McDaniel

Gunshots were reported in the 1500 block of McDaniel Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

