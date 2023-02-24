Thieves aimed at automobiles this week, with attempts at stealing nine vehicles and removing catalytic converters from five more. These stories are among those in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1600 Orrington

A white 2018 Chevrolet was rented but failed to be returned to Avail Car Sharing in the 1600 block of Orrington Avenue and was reported stolen at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Someone attempted to steal a 2020 Hyundai from a parking garage in the 1600 block of Orrington Avenue between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. In the attempt, a window was broken and the steering column was damaged.

2200 Grant

A gray 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the 2200 block of Grant Street between 11 p.m. Monday and 4:42 a.m. Tuesday.

1800 Hinman

An attempt was made to steal a 2012 Kia from the 1800 block of Hinman Avenue between 6 p.m. Sunday and 10:53 a.m. Monday. The vehicle’s window was broken and the steering column was damaged.

2100 Asbury

A red 2019 Hyundai Sonata was taken from the 2100 block of Asbury Avenue between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8:47 a.m. Wednesday.

300 Sherman.

A gray 2019 Kia Forte was taken from the 300 block of Sherman Avenue between 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

700 Mulford

An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Kia from the 700 block of Mulford Street between 3:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The vehicle’s window was broken and the steering column was damaged.

200 Callan

An attempt was made to steal a 2012 Kia from the 200 block of Callan Avenue between 2 p.m. Friday and 4:27 p.m. Sunday. In the process, a window was broken on the vehicle and the steering column was damaged.

300 Custer

A white 2019 Hyundai Tucson was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Hinman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2009 Hyundai in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

1400 Hinman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2009 Hyundai in the 1400 block of Hinman Avenue between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to remove a catalytic converter from a 2015 Subaru in the 1400 block of Hinman Avenue between 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2700 Central

A catalytic converter was removed from a Toyota in the 2700 block of Central Street around 12:26 a.m. Wednesday.

2200 Sherman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2002 Honda in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue between 5 p.m. Sunday and 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

1600 Sherman

Personal items were taken from an individual in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

1900 Sherman

A secured bicycle was taken from a bike rack in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

1300 Dodge

A package was stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of Dodge Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

2400 Main

Food items were stolen from a store in the 2400 block of Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ASSAULT

1245 Elmwood

Mickey L. Burnaine, 48, of 1245 Elmwood Ave., was arrested at that location at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.

BURGLARY

2200 Noyes

A 2023 Jeep’s doors and console were pried open in the 2200 block of Noyes Street between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

1423 Lyons

Garrett A. Wright, 50, of 1909 Asbury Ave., was arrested at 1423 Lyons St. at 4:35 p.m. Monday and charged with burglary.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Green Bay at McCormick

A railway signal was damaged at Green Bay Road and McCormick Boulevard at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

355 Ridge

Steven E. Langman, 54, of Hazel Crest, was arrested at 355 Ridge Ave. at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday and charged with criminal trespassing to property.

GRAFFITI

Main at Custer

Graffiti was discovered at Main Street and Custer Avenue on a mural at the Metra transit stop at 4:29 p.m. Monday.

OTHER

1414 Pitner

George W. Lytle, 77, of 1000 Grove St., was arrested at 1414 Pitner Ave. at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday and charged with violation of an order of protection.

SHOTS HEARD

2200 Church

Gunshots were reported in the 2200 block of Church Street at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

1418 Asbury

Christina Pabon, 41, of 3319 W. Crystal St., Chicago, was arrested at 1418 Asbury Ave. at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

