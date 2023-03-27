I have been listening carefully as proponents and opponents of a new Ryan Field share their thoughts and advocate positions.

I am proud we are not a monolithic community and believe we are made better by a diversity of thought.

However, I am dismayed by a devolving tenor. Much of what I’m hearing of late is overheated, hyperbolic and misinformed. In the continuing dialogue, we’d all do well to refresh our understanding of the history of collegiate athletics in Evanston and not overlook critical facts.

1905: That’s when NU started playing football at Central and Ashland – before much of the residential neighborhood surrounding it was even built. College athletics and other public events have viably co-existed in northeast Evanston for well over a century.

Eight square blocks of beautiful, meticulously well-maintained facilities: Through thoughtful redevelopment of its 117-year-old athletic campus – mostly done over the past two decades – the streetscapes of Isabella, Ashland and Central have never looked better.

Even the west parking lot, previously an ugly gravel and dirt patch, is now an attractive, more secure and eco-friendly space.

This newly modernized athletic complex adds value to all nearby, and the reimagined Ryan Field – replacing the outdated 1926 stadium – will be the capstone.

NU Athletics – a reliably good neighbor:

Northwestern lends use of its facilities to the community – including high school commencement ceremonies, the annual E-Town Showdown and other youth athletic tournaments.

With limited game-day usage, the west parking lot primarily accommodates Evanston Hospital staff – enabling another critical community institution to operate effectively within the middle of a residential neighborhood.

In rebuilding the west lot in 2016, Northwestern worked closely with neighbors to address aesthetics, environmental impact and security – ultimately investing $6 million to ensure all goals were met.

Northwestern has been a key partner of Canal Shores during its recent turnaround and is committed to supporting the upcoming restoration of the treasured course and green space that’s been cared for by a neighborhood-based non-profit for over a hundred years.

Ryan Field gamedays are community-enhancing: Those who live closest to the stadium know there are three basic choices on game days: leave, shut in, or engage and enjoy.

Many neighbors are season ticket holders. Some host open tailgate parties. Many sell off-street parking. Neighbor-to-neighbor interaction and socializing on game days is never greater except perhaps for annual block parties.

Concerts at Ryan Field will bring the same community dynamic but in more temperate weather than during the football season.

Proposed stadium utilization is just 5%: Under the plan put forward by NU, large-scale events at the new stadium would – at maximum – be just 18 of 365 days which equates to only 5% utilization.

An $800MM privately funded, yet so publicly accessible complex is unprecedented. There are no parallels in Illinois.

Year-round, more intimate “plaza” events will transform Ryan Field into a spontaneous and casual destination for Evanston, Wilmette and nearby communities – bringing more patrons to nearby businesses.

We all must judge for ourselves, but when one focuses on the facts and not unfounded fears, the new Ryan Field is a winning proposition all around – for the university, the surrounding neighborhood and our broader community.