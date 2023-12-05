The “Century” is officially gone.

The old “Century” theater sign, at the downtown movie house on Maple Avenue, has been replaced with a new name: “Evanston.”

That new sign is part of the redevelopment of Church Street Plaza, several buildings along Church and Maple near the Metra station.

The Century (or Cinemark, if you wanted to use the then-owner’s name), closed early in 2020, during the pandemic, and sat dark until late 2022. The old sign, seen in July 2019. Credit: Google

At that time, a new operator, AMC Theaters, re-opened movie house as AMC Evanston 12, but only with paper signs on the doors.

The new sign over the entrance is a much bigger way of saying “Hey, we have movies, right here!”

Mitch Goltz, of GW Properties, the plaza’s developer, says his company collaborated with both AMC and the City of Evanston on the design of the new sign, which is part of the overall plaza property.

Goltz says 97% of the space has now been leased, at a site which once had many vacancies.

“We had the vision two years ago,” Goltz says, “and it’s good to see it come to fruition.”

Sky Zone, an indoor recreation area, has its soft opening this Thursday, with a full opening expected several days later.

Sky Zone is located where there used to be six movie screens at the old theater. The new AMC 12 is called 12 for an obvious reason … 12 screens instead of the previous 18.

Egg Harbor restaurant, in the former Terra and Vine, opened recently, and Devil Dawgz next to that is aiming to open by year’s end, according to Goltz.

On the 14th, there will be a lighting ceremony for the big, new “Evanston” sign.

While the theater is still officially the AMC Evanston 12, and not just the “Evanston,” there have been at least two other “Evanston” theaters in the city’s past — an early 20th century vaudeville house on Sherman Avenue later converted into the Valencia movie theater and a movie theater built in 1937 on Central Street.

Both of those buildings have since been demolished.