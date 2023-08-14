Evanston police report 13 instances over the weekend in which somebody took something that didn’t belong to them.

An armed robber took money from a victim in the 800 block of Simpson Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people had phones stolen from them in the 1700 block of Church Street and a locked bike was stolen from the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue early Friday afternoon.

And items were taken from stores in the 100 block of Asbury, the 900 block of Dodge, the 1700 block of Sherman, the 2200 block of Oakton, the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Howard and the 2400 block of Main.

Police also arrested a Chicago man for armed robbery and two Evanston men for retail theft.

Here’s Monday’s EPD crime bulletin.