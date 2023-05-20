Northwestern University police say a suspect is in custody following an attempted abduction that happened around 10 a.m. Saturday near Scott Hall on University Place in Evanston.

In a campus alert announcement police said the victim is safe and there were no additional suspects or accomplices.

Update 1:35 p.m.: Evanston police say an officer on patrol in the 600 block of University Place was flagged down about 9:45 a.m. by a woman who said a man had just tried to push her into his vehicle, but that she was able to escape and the man fled.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says two Evanston police officers in the area spotted a Ford Escape matching the description the woman provided southbound on Chicago Avenue at Clark Street.

The officers tried to stop the car, but it continued in a low-speed chase south on Chicago Avenue to South Boulevard before stopping.

Glew says officers were able to take the driver, a 28-year-old Chicago man, into custody without incident and that he matched the description provided by the victim.

The victim is an Evanston resident with no affiliation to Northwestern University. Glew says she did not sustain any significant physical injuries.

Charges are pending an on-going investigation.

Meanwhile, the Dillo Day music festival is underway on campus. As of 1 p.m. about 10 intoxicated persons had been transported by Evanston paramedics to Evanston Hospital and the hospital’s emergency room was at capacity and asking that other ambulance runs be diverted to St. Francis Hospital.

Evanston Hospital was able to resume accepting patients shortly after 1:30 p.m.

This is also graduation weekend for a number of area high schools that are holding their ceremonies at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena. Police say drivers should anticipate traffic congestion along Central Street Saturday and Sunday.