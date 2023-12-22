A non-profit Jewish advocacy group is launching a digital and TV campaign questioning Northwestern University’s efforts to combat antisemitism.

The ads, from a nationwide organization called Alums for Campus Fairness, start by asking “Is Northwestern University endorsing antisemitism?” and also claim that “Student and faculty groups at Northwestern University resoundingly support Hamas terrorism” in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In response, NU has issued a statement, saying the “campaign by an outside, unaffiliated advocacy group” is making “outlandish claims not based on facts,” including the statement about support for Hamas.

The statement, from spokesperson Jon Yates, says “Northwestern does not tolerate antisemitism or discriminatory acts against any members of its community. Northwestern will not stand by as outside groups push false narratives to harm the University and its community.”

Alums for Campus Fairness is a unit of the Israel Emergency Alliance, a non-profit group formed in Los Angeles in 2001 that is often characterized as right-wing.

The Israel Emergency Alliance reported revenue of $23.2 million and expenses of $13. million in its fiscal year ending in December 2021.

ACF claims that inaction by NU is harming Jewish members of the campus community.

In an effort for maximum exposure, the ads will be on digital platforms during Saturday night’s Las Vegas Bowl football game, where Northwestern plays Utah, although not on the ABC-TV broadcast itself. The ads can be found on phones and computers if viewers look to check the score.

There will also be TV spots in the Chicago market starting after the first of the year, as part of what the Campus Fairness group calls a “six-figure campaign.”

The ad calls on Northwestern president Michael Schill, who is Jewish, to “adopt the internationally recognized definition of antisemitism,” and denounce the hateful practice.

That non-legally binding definition, from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance has been accepted by 43 nations, including the United States.

Besides defining antisemitism, the Alliance resolution includes several examples, including “Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or extremist view of religion,” and “Applying double standards by requiring of … [Israel] a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”

Northwestern’s response to the ACF ads also says that “President Schill has been outspoken condemning antisemitism and the terrorist attack on Israel and has taken several proactive steps including the establishment of the President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate.” Featured page on Northwestern’s website.

Currently, the lead item on the Northwestern website is headlined “Combating Antisemitism” that links to the Nov. 13 statement from Schill.

But some say that’s not been enough.

Mike Balkin is a Northwestern alum (Class of 1981) who is Jewish, and is a leader of a different, NU-specific, 700-member organization called the “Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern.”

While not affiliated with ACF and its ad campaign, Balkin tells Evanston Now that NU and Schill’s response to antisemitism has basically been too little, too late.

“It strikes me as hypocritical,” Balkin says, that at first, Schill personally condemned Hamas and antisemitism, but said he was not speaking on behalf of the University.

Following a backlash, Schill broadened his criticism and formed the Advisory Committe on Antisemitism.

“If this had heppened to any other marginalized group,” Balkin says, “the response would have been immediate.”

“I don’t believe Michael Schill is antisemitic in any shape or form,” Balkin adds, but also says NU has not done enough to combat anti-Jewish prejudice, by failing to police “tweets and tropes bordering on antisemitism.”

Balkin says while free speech is a cherished value on campuses, some anti-Israeli acts and statements have been inflammatory and cross the line.

After the Oct. 7 terror attack, Northwestern’s Middle Eastern and North African Students Association posted a statement on Instagram, saying, in part, that the group resoundingly supports “Palestinian resistance to over 75 years of Israeli state-sanctioned violence.”

But Hamas’ acts, Balkin says, certainly violate what Northwestern stands for.

“A lot of Jewish students at Northwestern don’t feel safe because of the radicalism,” he adds. “A lot of students were afraid to go to class.”

Balkin says he felt nothing like that when he was in Evanston.

In fact, Balkin recalls a course about the Arab-Israeli conflict which was taught by a Palestinian instructor, whom Balkin says was informative, fair, and even-handed.

Besides getting his degree at NU, Balkin was also a tennis player.

“I bleed purple,” he says of the Wildcat colors.

But when asked if he would recommend his grandson follow in his footsteps and attend Northwestern, Balkin replied, “No, not until they demonstrate that they protect Jewish students.”