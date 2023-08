Police say 64-year-old Coyt Riddle, of 1713 Leland Ave., was arrested at 816 Church St. in downtown Evanston just after 8 p.m. on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault.

And, in other reports, unattended clothes were taken from a laundromat on Howard Street, three unsecured bicycles were stolen from a yard in the 1700 block of Hartrey Ave. and somebody stole a water heater from a home in the 2000 block of Emerson St.

Here’s Wednesday’s EPD Crime Bulletin.