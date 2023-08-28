Evanston police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago’s south side was arrested early Monday morning in the 900 block of Foster Street, near the Foster CTA station, and charged with aggravated assault.

In addition, police arrested three homeless men, who gave their addresses as the Connections for the Homeless office at 2121 Dewey Ave.

One was charged with domestic battery and violating an order of protection. another with retail theft and the third with theft.

They were among nearly a dozen people arrested over the weekend.

The crime bulletin also lists 11 reports of retail theft across the city since Friday.