Evanston and the rest of the Chicago metro area are under an Air Quality Alert through midnight Wednesday.

The AirNow reading for Evanston as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has moved over the region, raising fine particulate matter levels to a “very unhealthy” level of 228 micrograms per cubic meter of air as of 12:30 p.m.Tuesday.

The National Weather Service advises that active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should avoid long or intense outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

More information about precautions to take is available online.

The Evanston Police Department announced this noon that all Evanston beaches have been closed for the remainder of the day as a result of the air quality issues.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

