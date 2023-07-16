The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Evanston through midnight Sunday, based on an Air Pollution Action Day declared by the Illinois EPA.

A similar alert is expected for Monday.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has moved into the region, pushing the Air Quality Index over 150 and into the unhealthy categories. AQI forecasts and readings can be found at airnow.gov.

The Illinois EPA advises that active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should avoid long or intense outdoor activity Sunday.

Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Evanston beaches are closed today because of the air quality alert. The city is closing beaches this summer any time the air quality index tops 150 for the safety of lifeguards and residents.

Today’s Evanston Police Department’s community barbeque will be rescheduled for a future date.

If the air quality alert continues into Monday, parks and recreation summer camps will be moved indoors.