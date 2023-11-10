Evanston police say a resident of the Albany Care psychiatric rehabilitation facility at 901 Maple Ave. was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The arrest took place in Grey Park, across the street from Albany Care.

Police also reported three car burglaries — two on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue and one Thursday in the 2100 block of Greenwood Street.

In addition, an electric scooter left unattended was stolen from the Target store on Sherman Avenue downtown.