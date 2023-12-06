“Within the next two-to-three months,” says Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), “We’ll be making some very difficult decisions about the future of the Civic Center.”

Nieuwsma told a meeting of 4th Ward residents Tuesday night that the former school that houses city offices including the City Council chambers may look nice.

“But behind the walls,” Nieuwsma said, there is stuff that’s going to fall out.” Fourth Ward meeting, Tuesday night at Robert Crown Center.

The former Marywood Academy girls high school dates to 1901 (with a large 1924 addition). The City of Evanston bought the building, and turned it into city hall in 1979. The structure was later named for Lorraine Morton, long-time educator and the city’s first Black mayor.

Nieuwsma said, “It’s likely that civic center operations will at least be temporarily relocated,” more than likely to downtown office space, while a long-term decision is carried out.

That future might include fixing up the Civic Center and moving back in.

But, Nieuwsma noted, “if we decide it’s not worth it” to spend millions of dollars in rehab along with temporary rent somewhere else, “then for sure we’re moving out” and not coming back.

There are still lots of issues, but Nieuwsma told Evanston Now he expects council to set the direction in early 2024.

If the city decides to leave the Civic Center permanently, the question becomes where do the offices go? Is a new city hall built somewhere else? Is space rented? Is the Civic Center torn down and a new city building put up there? Or, is the building sold to a developer, who might rehab it, or tear it down and use the site for something else?

One other option might be putting a new government complex on the spot, including not just city hall, but a new police and fire headquarters.

The 1949-vintage public safety building, on Elmwood, is, according to Nieuwsma, “as decrepit as the Civic Center.”

That building has been “held together with duct tape, bailing wire, and band-aids,” the alder added.

The only elevator is not working, so the building is not ADA compliant indoors.

Nieuwsma said the building will require “emergency repairs,” but long-term, there needs to be a new police and fire headquarters, site TBD.

The Civic Center is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, That means a private developer could qualify for tax incentives to rehabilitate it, but does not legally prevent its demolition.