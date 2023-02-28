Evanston’s City Council gave final approval Monday night to major revisions to the city’s housing regulations to provide a unified framework for licensing shared housing facilities, including homeless shelters.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said the proposed ordinance had been under development for 10 months.

The proposal is part of a three-part plan to provide regulation for the Margarita Inn homeless shelter, through a zoning code special use, the housing code license and a “good neighbor agreement” developed by the facility’s operator, Connections for the Homeless.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) praised Nieuwsma and city staff for developing the ordinance.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) said the new ordinance will add enforcement teeth and standards to the city’s regulations.

She noted that language in a previous staff memo suggesting that co-housing arrangements would be subject to the ordinance had been dropped. She said those uses may not need licensing or operating agreements.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) claimed the licensing ordinance was being rushed through to aid the Margarita Inn and said the ordinance should specify standards for various different uses, rather than leaving those up to individualized licensing agreements.

Sarah Flax, the city’s interim community development director, said the city has roughly 82 facilities now that would be subject to the licensing ordinance and that 70 of them are dormitories.

She said very few new such uses are proposed in a given year and that staff would be able to manage the workload of developing the specific rules for any new ones that did arise.

The ordinance was approved 8-1 with Kelly casting the only no vote.