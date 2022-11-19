Here’s what you missed if you weren’t following the news in Evanston this week.

An 8th Ward landlord went public with complaints that Ald. Devon Reid hasn’t paid his rent.

Fans of the Starbucks Coffee shop at 2114 Central St. will soon need to find a new spot to get their caffeine fix. The shop is closing as the giant chain puts more emphasis on drive-thru locations.

Amy Morton’s new restaurant, Le Tour, opened this week in the round, one-time bank branch space at 1603 Orrington, one of new eatery options that also include the Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar on Church Street and the re-opened Edzo’s on Sherman Avenue.

At Evanston Township High School, administrators this week voiced concerns about students who are showing up for school — but skipping classes — calling it an “extraordinarily troubling” trend that cuts into graduation rates.

The local bookstore Bookends & Beginnings is ending its run in Bookman’s Alley off Sherman Avenue downtown and moving after the holidays to a higher-visibility location in the Hahn Building on Orrington Avenue.

