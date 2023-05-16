Evanston Now continues its midterm review of the City Council’s performance with a look at the trend in economic regulations.

In Monday’s report we documented a strong trend toward reducing the regulation of personal behavior.

But the trend is in the opposite direction when it comes to regulation of economic behavior. There the proposals to increase regulation outnumber those that would reduce regulation by a nearly four-to-one margin.

Of the measures proposed, four that would increase regulation have been adopted along with three that would reduce regulation.

Of the remaining 30 measures to increase regulation, two have been approved for introduction and may be adopted later this month.

Two have been rejected, three have been tabled or referred back to committee, three have been withdrawn. Twenty have seen no action yet.

Of the remaining five measures to reduce economic regulations one has been approved for introduction, two have been rejected and two have seen no action yet.

Here’s a searchable table that lists the various proposals.

Here’s how the proposals were distributed by individual. Referred by Increase regulation Decrease regulation Mayor Biss 1 0 Ald. Burns 5 2 Ald. Geracaris 3 0 Ald. Harris 0 0 Ald. Kelly 6 0 Ald. Nieuwsma 1 0 Ald. Reid 14 4 Ald. Revelle 3 0 Ald. Suffredin 0 2 Ald. Wynne 0 0 City manager 1 0

As with the proposals regarding personal behavior, your assessment of the merits of the various proposals to regulate economic activity may vary — with some seeming appropriate and others unwise.