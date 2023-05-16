Evanston Now continues its midterm review of the City Council’s performance with a look at the trend in economic regulations.

In Monday’s report we documented a strong trend toward reducing the regulation of personal behavior.

But the trend is in the opposite direction when it comes to regulation of economic behavior. There the proposals to increase regulation outnumber those that would reduce regulation by a nearly four-to-one margin.

Of the measures proposed, four that would increase regulation have been adopted along with three that would reduce regulation.

Of the remaining 30 measures to increase regulation, two have been approved for introduction and may be adopted later this month.

Two have been rejected, three have been tabled or referred back to committee, three have been withdrawn. Twenty have seen no action yet.

Of the remaining five measures to reduce economic regulations one has been approved for introduction, two have been rejected and two have seen no action yet.

Here’s a searchable table that lists the various proposals.

Here’s how the proposals were distributed by individual.

Referred byIncrease regulationDecrease regulation
Mayor Biss10
Ald. Burns52
Ald. Geracaris30
Ald. Harris00
Ald. Kelly60
Ald. Nieuwsma10
Ald. Reid144
Ald. Revelle30
Ald. Suffredin02
Ald. Wynne00
City manager10

As with the proposals regarding personal behavior, your assessment of the merits of the various proposals to regulate economic activity may vary — with some seeming appropriate and others unwise.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

  1. Bill, thank you for your excellent and insightful coverage.

    As to Alderman Reid, he clearly needs to retake Econ 101.

    Reply

  2. Interesting how the balance is so lopsided in terms of measures introduced but nearly even-steven when it comes to measures adopted. Is it too pollyannaish to think that common sense is eventually prevailing?

    Reply
Leave a comment
The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *