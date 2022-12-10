Evanston City Council members began developing a new list of city goals at a four-hour special meeting Saturday.

Diversity and leadership consultant Gilo Kwesi Logan, called in to lead the session, suggested they should try to come up with a list of three to six priorities.

But by the time they were finished developing the list, it had 10 priority items.

The alders then tried to decide which half of those 10 goals they wanted to work on fleshing out first, before deciding to hold off on any further work until alders who missed the meeting could be consulted.

At that point Mayor Daniel Biss said he wasn’t comfortable trying to narrow the list to five, but here’s how the six alderpersons present gave their priorities.

Goal Burns Geracaris Harris Reid Revelle Wynne Affordable Housing Y Y Y Y Y Y Equity Y Y Y Y Y Y CARP – Climate Action Y Y Y Y Y Economic Development Y Y Finance Y Y Y Public Safety Community Y Y Y Public Health Y Y Y Y Process and procedures Y Infrastructure Y

(Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) named six, rather than five.)

The new list, whenever it is finished, is intended to replace a goal list the Council adopted in 2019. That list had six goals:

Invest in city infrastructure and facilities.

Enhance community development and job creation citywide.

Expand affordable housing options.

Ensure equity in all city operations.

Stabilize long-term city finances.

Implement the city’s climate action and resilience plan.

All of the goals from the current list also appear on the new, longer one.

Mayor Biss said council members “sometimes assume we are on the same page when we aren’t always,” and that he hoped the goal-setting process would help the council better allocate its time “to what we and our constituents believe should be our priorities.”