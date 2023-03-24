The National Weather Service says we can look forward to potentially “several inches of snow” by Saturday morning.

Noel Rodriguez, public services bureau chief for Evanston’s Public Works Agency says the storm is expected to start as rain Friday night before changing to wet snow by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The storm should be over by 2 p.m. Saturday with lingering flurries possible.

“We will have a few heavy bursts of snow that will cover the pavement,” Rodriguez says, with up to nearly an inch of melting slush on the streets and perhaps three inches of snow on elevated surfaces.

When temperatures drop overnight Saturday night, Rodriguez says, wet pavement may freeze over, leading to hazardous driving conditions Sunday morning.

Another weather system is forecast for early Monday morning, with rain changing over to snow and producing slush less than an inch of slush on pavement. The storm is expected to exit the area by noon, with temperatures well above freezing for the remainder of the day and into Tuesday.

He says Public Works Agency staff is on alert and will continue to monitor forecasts and respond accordingly to these events.