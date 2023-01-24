A number of items were damaged in the lobby of the Hilton Orrington Hotel, in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue, by a woman described to police as an angry guest. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1700 Orrington

A 32-year-old woman who hotel management contended was angry at being told she had to check out of the Hilton Orrington Hotel reportedly damaged some undisclosed items in the lobby around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

1703 Orrington

Charles Thomas, 60, of 415 S. Kilpatrick Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1703 Orrington Ave. at 1:24 p.m. Monday and charged with criminal damage to property.

BURGLARY

600 Case

A burglar forced entry into a 2017 Hyundai in the 600 block of Case Place around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. No items were immediately reported as missing.

THEFT

100 Asbury

Food items and cash were taken from a restaurant in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

1300 Lake

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2015 Toyota in the 1300 block of Lake Street around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

200 Ridge

An attempt was made to steal a 2021 Kia in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue by peeling the steering column between 4 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC

1604 Greenleaf

Clara Flores, 39, of 2013 Dobson St., was arrested at 1604 Greenleaf St. at 8:04 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

