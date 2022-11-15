For the second time this week, an armed robber accosted a victim in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue and struck him on the head. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

300 Sherman

A 27-year-old DoorDash delivery person was threatened with a gun and struck on the head while making a delivery in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue at 1:07 p.m. on Monday. The offender took the victim’s cell phone.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

900 Elmwood

Someone threw a large rock through the front window of a residence in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Monday.

THEFT

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: