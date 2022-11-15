For the second time this week, an armed robber accosted a victim in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue and struck him on the head. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY
300 Sherman
A 27-year-old DoorDash delivery person was threatened with a gun and struck on the head while making a delivery in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue at 1:07 p.m. on Monday. The offender took the victim’s cell phone.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
900 Elmwood
Someone threw a large rock through the front window of a residence in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Monday.

THEFT
1100 Chicago
Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

November_-_15DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *