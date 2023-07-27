Former Northwestern University football player Simba Short is the latest to sue over the hazing scandal that cost Coach Pat Fitzgerald his job.

Short’s suit is being handled by Attorneys Ben Crump and Steve Levin, as well their colleagues.

The case, filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, outlines similar complaints to those alleged in the other four football lawsuits.

The former linebacker was a freshman in 2015, but left the team the following year.

According to a statement from Short’s attorneys, “Northwestern’s negligence led to …[Short] being sexually and mentally abused, hazed, and degraded after he was injured and had to undergo surgery.”

The statement also alleges that “the severe emotional and psychological trauma eventually led him to self-harm and to be hospitalized ….”

As with the other lawsuits, Short is asking for damages above $50,000.

Another former Wildcat, Lloyd Yates, became the first plaintiff to use his actual name.

Three other football players have filed as “John Doe #1, #2, and #3.” A volleyball player has also filed as “Jane Doe #1.”

Fitzgerald, who is among the former and current Northwestern officials named as defendants, has said he was not aware of the hazing, and his attorney has suggested a breach of contract lawsuit against NU is possible.

More former player lawsuits are expected in the coming weeks.