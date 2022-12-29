A jar in a Church Street barber shop that contained donations to support the treatment of juvenile cancer patients was taken in a burglary on Church Street. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

600 Church

It was only about $20, mostly in small coins from patrons of the Carlson Building barber shop in the 600 block of Church Street, that was taken in a burglary just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, but the funds were destined as donations to support the treatment of juvenile cancer patients. The burglar broke a glass door to gain entry to the shop.

GRAFFITI

500 Greenleaf

Graffiti was discovered on the street in the 500 block of Greenleaf Street at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday.

800 Davis

Graffiti was discovered at Sherman Plaza, in the 800 block of Davis Street, at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Sherman at Dempster

Graffiti was discovered on Chicago Transit Authority property at Sherman Avenue and Dempster Street at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

2200 Oakton

A 2018 GMC vehicle rented from Home Depot in the 2200 block of Oakton Street was never returned and was considered stolen on Nov. 1.

Several Dewalt Milwaukee power tools valued at $1,500 were removed from the Home Depot in the 2200 block of Oakton Street at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday.

800 Simpson

A Trek FX330 bicycle was taken from a secured common area at an apartment building in the 800 block of Simpson Street at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday.

1700 Ridge

A garage door opener was removed from a home in the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday.

900 Dodge

Household goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.



Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

800 Dodge

Items were taken from Main Beauty, in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue, between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

Ridge at Hull

Bernadette Ann Gleeson, 44, of 1836 Ashland Ave., was arrested at Ridge Avenue and Hull Terrace at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence. She is due in court on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

