Evanston firefighters were called to a four-story apartment building 725 Washington St. about 4 p.m. Monday for reports of an odor of smoke and alarms sounding on the building’s fourth floor.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the firefighters found moderate smoke and fire conditions and were able to extinguish the fire in less than 20 minutes, limiting smoke and water damage to the unit where the fire began.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents evacuated the structure before fire crews arrived. Kull says one civilian was provided medical care on the scene but later refused transport to a hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported.