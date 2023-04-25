City council members spent a lot of time Monday night digging into the financial prospects for the proposed conversion of a vacant assisted living facility into an extended stay hotel.

But they ended up at a Planning and Development Committee meeting postponing action on the plans until after a scheduled community meeting at the former King Home property at 1555 Oak Ave. at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Building owner Cameel Halim described his plans to renovate the building.

He said he spent $20 million to acquire the property and $5 million to renovate it when he planned to reopen it as an assisted living facility. He says he now anticipates spending $3 million to $4 million more to prepare the six-story building for reopening as a Hawthorn Suites hotel. A photo of the property included in the meeting packet, with annotations indicating changes Wyndham wants to see on the exterior as part of the conversion process.

He said that, among other features, the building would include a full-service restaurant with outdoor dining overlooking the garden area behind the building.

Leonard Clifton, a representative from Wyndham hotels, which owns the Hawthorn brand, said there currently are 72 Hawthorn locations nationwide, including ones in Bloomington and Decatur in Illinois.

He said the chain typically won’t go into a market unless hotel occupancy levels there are around 60%, and the Evanston market now is at least a bit higher than that.

He said the Hawthorn hotels typically draw people for stays of 7-to-10 days, but some guests — especially corporate relocation clients — may stay for 30 to 60 days.

Halim is an immigrant from Egypt who has built a large portfolio of rental apartment and office buildings in Chicago and Evanston during a long career here, as well as amassing a huge collection of clocks and stained glass that he exhibits at his Halim Time & Glass Museum across the street from the King Home.

But council members seemed focused on whether he and his family could successfully run a hotel, questioning whether it would be better to bring in a third-party management company to operate it.

Clifton said roughly two thirds of Hawthorn hotels are independently owned and managed by the owner.

He said the size of the properties doesn’t lend itself to having an outside management company because they are very expensive.

He said Wyndham provides support to owners to monitor and help them manage the properties.

Halim said adding a management company would add about 8% to the hotel’s operating cost structure and make it economically infeasible to operate.

The hotel plan requires a special use permit from the city. The Planning and Development Committee now is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its May 8 meeting.