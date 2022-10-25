An armed robber grabbed a cell phone from a victim in the 400 block of Keeney Street. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

400 Keeney

A 19-year-old male victim was accosted by an armed gunman who was a known suspect in the 400 block of Keeney Street, who took his cell phone at about 11:10 p.m. Monday.

BURGLARY

1400 Dobson

A burglar’s forced entry to storage units at a residence in the 1400 block of Dobson Street resulted in tools being stolen between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday.

1700 Lake

A bicycle was taken from an unlocked residential garage in the 1700 block of Lake Street between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

2300 Grant

A burglar stole electronics in the 2300 block of Grant Street after gaining entry through a window between 8:30 a.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

600 Howard

Someone gained entry to a restaurant in the 600 block of Howard Street by using a key and then taking alcoholic products between 8:30 a.m. and 10:19 a.m. Monday.

700 Dobson

A burglar forced entry to a residence in the 700 block of Dobson Street and then took packages between 11:15 p.m. Thursday and 4:32 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2900 Central

Someone damaged a building with bricks in the 2900 block of Central Street at 4:19 p.m. Monday.

1706 Dodge

Amber E. Wagner, 25, of 1823 Brown Ave., was arrested at 1706 Dodge Ave. at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal damage.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1603 .Orrington

Sudhir Kade Raghupathy, 50, of 159 N. Sangamon, Chicago, was arrested at 1603 Orrington Ave. at 12:24 p.m. Monday and charged with criminal trespass.

GRAFFITI

1100 Dodge

Graffiti was discovered in green/black spray paint at a business establishment in the 1100 block of Dodge Avenue at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday.

1600 Foster

Graffiti in orange spray paint was discovered on government property in the 1600 block of Foster Street at 7:39 a.m. Monday.

SHOTS HEARD

1400 Oakton

Gunshots were reported in the 1400 block of Oakton Street at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area, but found nothing.

2000 Darrow

Gunshots were reported in the 2000 block of Darrow Avenue at 2:56 a.m. Monday. Police checked the area, but found nothing.

THEFT

1400 Main

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 1400 block of Main Street between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 2:14 p.m. and again at 8:25 p.m. Monday.

900 Dodge

Food items were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at 4:35 p.m. Monday.

1200 Sheridan

Jewelry was taken from a residence in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road between Sept. 22 and Oct. 3.

1600 Sherman

Electronic merchandise was taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Monday.

1000 Ridge

A gray 2020 Acura MDX , with keys left inside, was stolen from a driveway in the 1000 block of Ridge Court between 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 8:42 a.m. on Oct. 19.

A gold 2021 Toyota Highlander was stolen from the 1000 block of Ridge Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

1900 Ridge

Packages were taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue at 6:41 a.m. Monday.

1800 Maple

A silver/blue Huffy bicycle secured to a bike rack in the 1800 block of Maple Avenue was stolen between Oct. 13 and 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

