Evanston police say an armed robber stole a cell phone, money and a passport from a victim in the 900 block of Davis Street about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

In addition someone broke into a car in a parking lot in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue and grabbed a handgun and its ammunition.

Shoplifters hit two retail shops, and porch pirates hit at four locations around town — including one who stole a package containing a quilted teapot cover.

And among the weekend’s arrests — three people charged with battery in separate incidents.