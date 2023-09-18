Evanston police say an armed robber stole a cell phone, money and a passport from a victim in the 900 block of Davis Street about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

In addition someone broke into a car in a parking lot in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue and grabbed a handgun and its ammunition.

Shoplifters hit two retail shops, and porch pirates hit at four locations around town — including one who stole a package containing a quilted teapot cover.

And among the weekend’s arrests — three people charged with battery in separate incidents.

Sep-18DRDownload

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *