An offender displayed a weapon and demanded money from the I-Hop Restaurant in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at about 3 a.m. Friday. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

100 Asbury

The all-night I-Hop Restaurant in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue was the scene of a holdup at 3 a.m. Friday. The offender displayed a weapon and demanded money. He took $120, police said, and fled.

ASSAULT

5555 Grand

Krystal Quiroz, 34, of 6510 N. Claremont Ave., Chicago, was arrested at the Chicago Police Department’s 25th District office at 5555 W. Grand Ave.at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault. She is due in court on July 25 at 9 a.m.

BURGLARY

2300 Green Bay

Someone pulled a door from its hinges of a shed at the Kingsley Elementary School in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road between June 26 and 6:30 a.m. Friday. Nothing was reported missing.

1100 Emerson

The door frame was damaged at a residence in the 1100 block of Emerson Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Nothing, however, was taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

600 Elmwood

Tires were damaged on a 2004 Acura around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

3100 Central

Burn marks were found on the passenger door and glass window of a 2015 Honda at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Central Street.

2100 Lincolnwood

The rear window of a 2008 Toyota was damaged between 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Lincolnwood Drive.

THEFT

1800 Madison

A 2022 Dodge was stolen from the 1800 block of Madison Street between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

2100 Dempster

A 2012 Ford was declared stolen when it was not returned to a vehicle rental agency in the 2100 block of Dempster Street at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

1000 Ashland

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2009 Ford in the 1000 block of Ashland Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

2300 Foster

An Xbox 360, an iPhone, and gaming accessories were discovered missing from a residence in the 2300 block of Foster Street at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday.

2200 Oakton

Items were taken from a store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

2400 Howard

Household goods were taken from the pharmacy in the Jewel-Osco store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

600 Chicago

Household goods were stolen from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday and again at 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

2100 Green Bay

Tide pods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

100 Asbury

Some $800 worth of skin care products were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Then a digital thermometer, a hair flat Iron, and vitamins were taken around 9 p.m. Thursday.

TRAFFIC

1740 Ridge

Jaesik Kim, 36, of 600 Naples Court, Glenview, was arrested at 1740 Ridge Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Thursday and charged with driving under the influence. A court date has been set for August 23 at 9 a.m.

Chicago at Lee

Babafemi O. Owalabi, 32, of 7240 N. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Chicago Avenue and Lee Street at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on August 1 at 1:30 p.m.

1717 Sherman

Ayomipo O. Oyeniyi, 37, of 6970 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, was arrested at 1717 Sherman Ave. at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

