An armed robbery occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue. This among stories in Monday’s crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

100 Asbury

An offender approached an employee of the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money and contraceptive medications, which he took and fled.

BATTERY

330 Callan

Jean Pierre Itwitaho, 29, of 330 Callan Ave., was arrested at that address at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery. She is due in court on June 28 at 9:30 a.m.

BURGLARY

800 Grey

A bicycle, extension cords, and a lawn mower battery and charger were taken from an unlocked garage of a residence in the 800 block of Grey Avenue at 10:34 a.m. Saturday.

2900 Central

An offender damaged a rear glass pane in the 2900 block of Central Street to gain entry to a business between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Nothing was reported missing.

2000 Darrow

A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 2000 block of Darrow Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1900 Greenwood

Someone damaged the rear panels around the wheels of a 2005 Ford in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Greenwood Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

1200 Leon

Someone cut the screens of windows at a residence in the 1200 block of Leon Place between 8 a.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.

1413 Howard

Maria Voronol, 28, address unknown, was arrested at 1413 Howard Street at 3:28 p.m. Friday and charged with criminal damage to property. She is due in court on July 18 at 9 a.m.

GRAFFITI

1000 Brummel/Dobson

Graffiti was discovered on five garages in the 1000 block alley between Brummel Street and Dobson Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

OTHER

300 Dodge

Richard Seymour Bowes, 38, of 7447 N. Claremont Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 300 Dodge Ave. at 3:38 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Sheridan at Noyes

Police received a report of a man with a gun near Sheridan Road and Noyes Street at 9:17 p.m. Friday. They checked the area but found no man with a gun.

SHOTS HEARD

Lyons at Wesley

Gunshots were reported at Lyons Street and Wesley Avenue at 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing,

1400 Brummel

Gunshots were reported in the 1400 block of Brummel Street at 1:11 a.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

800 Hartrey

An unlocked 2014 Kia was stolen from a driveway in the 800 block of Hartrey Street between 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

1500 Darrow

A 2017 Kia was stolen from the 1500 block of Darrow Avenue between 11 p.m. Saturday and 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

3200 Grant

Credit and debit cards were removed from a room of a residence in the 3200 block of Grant Street around noon on May 9.

2600 Colfax

An unlocked bicycle was stolen from a park in the 2600 block of Colfax Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

