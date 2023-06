Evanston police say a victim was robbed Thursday evening in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue.

Two people had met in a parking lot about 7:15 p.m. to do a trade when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded money from the other.

That, two catalytic converter thefts and an arrest for trespass to a vehicle are among the items in Friday’s Crime Bulletin from the Evanston Police Department.