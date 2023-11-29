Evanston police say a robber displayed a weapon and stole cash from a victim in an alley in the 1200 block of Grant Street about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A 2023 grey Subaru was discovered missing from the 2400 block of Hartrey Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

And a burglar cut a fence to get access to a commercial building in the 2200 block of Main Street to steal a half dozen backpack leaf blowers and other equipment in a theft that was discovered Sunday morning.

Police also made two arrests — one for possession of methamphetamines, the other for domestic battery.