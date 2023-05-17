A robber took a victim’s cash, a check, and his wallet at gunpoint Tuesday evening in the 700 block of Howard Street. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

700 Howard

A robber displayed a weapon and demanded property from a 57-year-old Evanston man in the 700 block of Howard Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Taken was about $1,400 in cash, a check in excess of $1,000, and the man’s wallet, he told police.

BATTERY

1710 Orrington

Kevin P. Conrad, 38, of 2040 Chestnut Ave., Wilmette, was arrested at 1710 Orrington Ave. at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on May 31 at 9:30 a.m.

1454 Elmwood

Juan Ariel Garcia, 39, of 1521 N. Sedwick St., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 6:27 p.m. on May 10 and charged with battery. He is due in court on June 28 at 9 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Asbury

Someone damaged the lawn of a residence in the 700 block of Asbury Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday.

2400 Howard

Security personnel at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street told police that a group of about 10 teenage boys were throwing sodas in the store to make them explode around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

GRAFFITI

1300 Oak

Graffiti was discovered at a business in the 1300 block of Oak Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

1200 Lake Shore

Graffiti was discovered on government property at a playground in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

THEFT

1900 Church

A 2014 Lexus was stolen from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Church Street, with the vehicle running, between 2:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. Monday. It was recovered later.

2300 Howard

A Sony play station was taken from a store in the 2300 block of Howard Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC

Dodge at Lee

Peter E. Baumgartner, 58, of 2236 W Estes Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Dodge Avenue and Lee Street at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on June 13 at 10:30 a.m.

101 Asbury

Gabriella P. O’Neal, 23, of 7620 N. Eastlake Terrace, was arrested at 101 Asbury Ave. at 9:08 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: