An armed robbery took place on Sherman Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday. This among stories in Friday’s thrice-weekly crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

300 Sherman

A victim was approached by an armed suspect in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, who displayed a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.

901 Maple

Artrelle J. Bailey, 34, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at that address at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday and charged with robbery.

BATTERY

Monroe at Elmwood

Thomas M. Jones, 27, of 11338 S. King Drive, Chicago, was arrested at Monroe Street and Elmwood Avenue at 4:05 a.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery.

THEFT

Greenleaf at Florence

A 2020 Yamaha was taken from the street at Greenleaf Street and Florence Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

700 Dobson

A 2005 Toyota was stolen from the 700 block of Dobson Street at about 1130 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was recovered later.

800 Elmwood

A license plate was removed from a 2013 Subaru in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

