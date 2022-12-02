A man was threatened by a subject with a knife, who grabbed the victim’s backpack and struck him in the jaw on a CTA train between the Wilson stop in Chicago and the Evanston stop in the 900 block of Foster Street. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

900 Foster

A 33-year-old male passenger on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Purple Line lost his backpack to a man who threatened him with a knife between the Wilson stop in Chicago and the Foster stop in Evanston between 8:34 a.m. and 9:34 a.m. Thursday. The victim, who said the perpetrator struck him in the jaw, was transported to Evanston Hospital for treatment.

BURGLARY

1500 Cleveland

A burglar entered a residence in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street and took some electronic items around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Howard

The exterior mirrors on a 1998 Toyota were broken off at a garage in the 1000 block of Howard Street around 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.

100 Callan

A door lock was damaged Thursday at a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 6:08 p.m. Thursday.

OTHER

4999 Old Orchard

Jacques Q. Irby, 18, of 8500 Niles Center Road, Skokie, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday at 4999 Old Orchard Road and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

THEFT

1700 Chicago

Packages were taken from a residence in the 1700 block of Chicago Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

