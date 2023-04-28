Evanston police Friday afternoon announced the arrest of a man sought in connection with a battery incident March 17 in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue that led to a soft lockdown of area schools.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the incident started about 11 a.m. that day with a call from a man who said he was being battered by a family member, later identified as Adam Browne. The battery, Glew says, occurred in the street and was interrupted by a witness, causing Browne to flee on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries.

He says officers learned that Browne was potentially an emotionally disturbed person with access to firearms located at his residence on the block and officers suspected that Browne may have fled to his home giving him access to these firearms.

Due to these circumstances, the police response included a Northern Illinois Police Alarm System deployment and a soft lockdown of area schools. Browne was not located at his residence or in the area, Glew says, and once the area was secured, NIPAS cleared and the lockdowns were lifted.

Police detectives continued the investigation and at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Glew says, they found Browne at his residence on the block where he was taken into custody without incident.

Browne, 36, now faces a felony charge of aggravated battery to a victim 60 or older and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

He’s due to be in court in Skokie for a bond hearing on Saturday.