Evanston police say a lengthy investigation by traffic officers has led to an arrest in a February hit and run accident at Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, Fire Department paramedics found the accident victim, Yun Park, who owns Soapie’s Cleaners at 1231 Chicago Ave., in the street at the intersection.

They transported her to the hospital, but Sgt. Scott Sophier says that due to her condition and a lack of witnesses, no details about what had happened were learned at that time.

Ten days later video surveillance was discovered that conclusively showed Park had been struck by a driver who then fled the scene in a white sport utility vehicle.

Sophier says the police traffic bureau determined the vehicle was a Nissan Rogue, seen on multiple surveillance cameras while traveling through Skokie and Evanston before the crash.

But, “due to the time of day, camera placement and lighting, no license plate details were captured,” Sophier says, and attempts to enhance the videos were unsuccessful.

However, two traffic officers, reviewing additional surveillance video over time, noticed a Nissan Rogue that consistently traveled the same route as the vehicle that struck the victim on Feb. 18.

On July 14, 2023, the officers contacted the driver of that vehicle and, Sophier says, during an interview she made an incriminating statement regarding her involvement in the hit-and-run crash.

Sophier says that once officers determined that the driver, Eugenia Kuczynska, 66, of the 5800 block of West Henderson Street in Chicago, was driving the car when it struck Park, they placed her under arrest and transported her to the station.

He says the investigation did not produce evidence necessary for felony charges.

Kuczynska was charged instead with misdemeanors for failure to render aid or provide information while involved in a traffic crash and failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian.

She posted bond and was released pending her court date at 1:30 p.m. on July 28 at the Skokie courthouse.